Former IPS Officer Launches 'Hindu Sena Party' Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande on Tuesday announced the formation of a new political outfit 'Hindu Sena Party' which, he declared, will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Mr Lande, who had resigned from the Indian Police Service less than a year ago, made the announcement at a press conference here.

The 2006 batch officer, whose flamboyant style of functioning had earned him the epithet 'Singham of Bihar', said he considered the state his 'karmabhoomi', despite having his roots in Maharashtra.

Notably, the 49-year-old former IPS officer is the son in law of Vijay Shivtare, a Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister.

Talking to reporters, Mr Lande said "I did my best to serve the people while in IPS, when I was bound by the All India Service Conduct Rules. I realised my limitations when, despite the best of intentions, I could not help the public in matters that fell beyond the police's ambit".

Asserting that the fledgling outfit will contest the assembly polls "100 per cent", Mr Lande, however, evaded a direct reply to pointed queries about his own possibility of entering the fray.

"We are at present focusing on building the organisation. You can consider all candidates of the Hind Sena Party as fighting on behalf of Shivdeep Lande", added the officer.

He claimed "I am not looking for any shortcuts to enjoying power. After my resignation, I had received the offer of a Rajya Sabha ticket from an established party. But I was pursuing my own ideals. I travelled across Bihar and realised that there is a scope for a political alternative".

