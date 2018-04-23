Ex-Foreign Secretary Appointed Tata Group Global Corporate Affairs Chief

Tata Sons said S Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally

S Jaishankar, who was India's foreign secretary, will work for the Tata group now

New Delhi:  Former Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar has been appointed Tata group president of global corporate affairs, the salt to automobile conglomerate said in a statement. Mr Jaishankar will report to Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons said in the statement.

Mr Jaishankar who was foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018.

"In his new role, he will be responsible for the Tata group's global corporate affairs and international strategy development and Tata Sons' international offices will report to him," it added.

Tata Sons said Mr Jaishankar will work with Tata companies to help them strengthen their business presence and positioning in their respective geographies globally.

"His extensive experience and knowledge on international affairs will be very valuable to the group as we work to reinforce our brand and leadership globally," Mr Chandrasekaran said.

Mr Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 and held key roles during his career, including stints as high commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China and the US.

He played a key role in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement, the statement said.

A graduate of St Stephen's College, Mr Jaishankar is an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

With inputs from PTI

