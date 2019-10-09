Ex-AAP Leader Drops Defamation Case Against Manoj Tiwari After Joining BJP

The defamation case was filed against Manoj Tiwari in May this year.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Chauhan today dropped a defamation case against BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Harish Khurana today linked to a man slapping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier this year.

Mr Chauhan, who was earlier AAP's in-charge of the Jhuggi Jhopdi cell in Delhi, had joined the BJP last week.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections, after Arvind ji was attacked, the senior AAP leaders had asked me to file a defamation complaint against Manoj Tiwari and Harish Khurana. At that time, I asked my party members that it is not a big matter and I do not want to be a part of it," Mr Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the AAP should work for the people and not drag workers into such matters. "I read about the case in media and thought of taking it back as it is not that big a matter," he added.

After the withdrawal of the complaint, Mr Khurana accused the Delhi Chief Minister for swaying attention from the main issue.

"We had alleged that AAP's own party workers had attacked the chief. On this, a case was filed and withdrawn today. Arvind Kejriwal always tries to sway the attention away from the main issue," Mr Khurana said.

The court had on May 13, admitted a criminal defamation case against Mr Tiwari and Mr Khurana after Mr Chauhan filed the complaint saying that the two leaders have defamed AAP and claimed the entire slapping episode was staged.

"Both the BJP party leaders showed a photo of the attacker in the press conference and Twitter and claimed that he was an AAP member," he had said in his petition, calling the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders, baseless.

On May 4, Mr Kejriwal was slapped by a man while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Mr Kejriwal, who was on an open jeep, was shaking hands with supporters and waving at the gathering when a man climbed the vehicle and slapped him. AAP supporters immediately pulled him down and thrashed him. The attacker was later identified as Suresh from West Delhi.

