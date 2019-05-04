Arvind Kejriwal Slapped During Roadshow In Delhi, AAP Blames BJP

The man, wearing a red shirt, was pulled off the vehicle by Arvind Kejriwal's supporters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today slapped by a man during a roadshow in the Moti Nagar area. Mr Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, was standing on an open jeep, canvassing in the New Delhi constituency, when the man jumped up and attacked him. He was identified as 33-year-old Suresh, a spare parts dealer. The AAP, meanwhile, has blamed the BJP for the attack.

"They have created a perception that the only way to take on Arvind Kejriwal is to physically assault him," AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj told NDTV.

The man was pulled off the vehicle by Mr Kejriwal's supporters. He was rescued by the police from AAP workers who thrashed him, news agency ANI reported. He has been detained and is being questioned by the police.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over the assault.

"Do Modi and Amit Shah want Kejriwal to be murdered? In the five year, they couldn't break his resolve, couldn't defeat him in the elections, now you want to eliminate him, you cowards! This Kejriwal is your end," Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP has alleged that it was an "opposition sponsored attack".

"Another negligence in the security of CM @ArvindKejriwal. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," the AAP tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress has also slammed the BJP, blaming it for the attack.

The @ArvindKejriwal incident in Delhi and the malicious spin on a silly video targeting @MamataOfficial in Bengal prove that BJP has already LOST. They are desperately creating incidents to try and find 'game-changers'. People have already changed the game! Modi is OUT: Derek — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2019

This was not the first time Arvind Kejriwal is roughed up. Last year, a man who handed him a letter outside his office, swooped down to touch his feet, got up and forcefully smeared chilli powder on his face. The incident had taken place inside one of the capital city's most protected buildings, the Delhi Secretariat.

