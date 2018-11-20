Chilli Powder Thrown At Arvind Kejriwal Near His Office, Attacker Caught

All India | Updated: November 20, 2018 16:08 IST
Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder at the Delhi secretariat.

A man threw chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the secretariat on Tuesday, provoking outrage from his party. The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar, has been taken into custody, officials said.

Arvind Kejriwal was leaving for lunch after finishing up meetings when the attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor, AAP lawmaker Alka Lamba said.

“The accused took out a letter along with chilli powder from his pocket. The chilli powder did not go in the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal as he wears glasses. But the glasses broke as the chief minister tried to dodge it,” Ms Lamba to NDTV.

The man, identified as Anil Kumar, was caught after the attack.

Calling it a dangerous attack, Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: "Serious security lapses from Delhi Police. Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi."

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he was behind the Chief Minister when the attack took place.

Mr Kejriwal, 50, has in the past been attacked with ink, slippers and slapped while campaigning for elections.

