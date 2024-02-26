Actor Playing Veer Savarkar Locked Himself In Cell, 'Didn't Last 20 Min'

Randeep took to social media to share that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Actor Randeep Hooda has paid tribute to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary by sharing a special post.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared pictures from the sets of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

He also revealed how he locked himself inside a jail cell to feel what Savarkar went through while shooting the biopic.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Today is the punyatithi of one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Leader, Fearless Freedom Fighter, Writer, Philosopher & Visionary #SawatantryaVeerSavarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn't stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement."

He added, "I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhuman conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution are unmatchable hence for decades the Anti India forces still continue to vilify him....Naman. #VeerSavarkarOn22ndMarch #WhoKilledHisStory."

Recently, makers locked the release date of the film.

"Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote.

The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, lawyer and a writer. He coined the term 'Hindutva'.

