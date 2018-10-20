For Madhya Pradesh Polls, Congress Likely To Renominate 42 Legislators

A final list of candidates had been submitted to Rahul Gandhi, sources say.

While the ruling BJP is considering not giving tickets to about 80 of its sitting legislators for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is almost ready to re-nominate 42 out of its 57 legislators.

A Congress leader on Saturday told news agency PTI that the work of these 42 lawmakers was found to be satisfactory. "In fact MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is not in favour of dropping sitting MLAs without a valid reason from the first nomination list of 71 candidates which is going to come out shortly," he said.

He said that a final list of candidates had been prepared and has been submitted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who will take a call on it.

"There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in MP and we are going to return to power after 15 years," he said.

