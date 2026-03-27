'For Humanity's Sake': Omar Abdullah Urges PM To Intervene In Iran War

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to leverage relations with other countries to stop the war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel, emphasising that it is crucial to do so for the sake of humanity.

Speaking inside the Legislative Assembly, Abdullah condemned the unjust and illegal war, stating that anyone with a conscience would speak out against it.

He strongly denounced the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's family members and associates during the joint US-Israel attack, calling it a grave injustice.

"The targeting of schools and children is unacceptable," Abdullah said, questioning the purpose of war and suggesting that even US President Donald Trump may not understand the reasons behind it.

"During morning hours Trump talks about regime change and in the evening talks about oil prices," said Abdullah.

Abdullah's statement came after a ruckus in the Assembly, where National Conference, PDP, and Congress legislators protested against the US and Israel for targeting Iran, demanding a resolution be passed.

But BJP legislators objected, saying foreign policy was the domain of the central government and the Assembly isn't the right platform.

Hitting out at the BJP legislators, Abdullah said some may argue the issue doesn't directly affect the region, but emphasised that the war's impact is felt by all.

He gave example of students getting stuck in Iran because of the war, long queues of people for LPG cylinders to justify his position.

"I condemn the war and express condolences to the victims' families. I request PM Modi to use his good offices to stop this war, benefiting humanity. If our country can play a role in saving humanity, there's no better deed," he said.