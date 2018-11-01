For Assam Citizens' List, Deadline Extended, 5 More Documents Allowed

Until now, only 10 legacy documents could be used for inclusion and exclusion in the draft

People left out of a new citizen's list in Assam can file claims till December 15, the Supreme Court said today, extending the deadline.

Over 40 lakh people were left out of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which aims to determine genuine citizens in view of widespread migration from neighbouring countries.

Claimants for the Assam NRC have been allowed to produce five more documents by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. These five documents are the NRC of 1951, the voter lists of 1966 and 1971, the refugee registration certificate till 1971 and ration cards issued till 1971.

Until now, only 10 legacy documents could be used for inclusion and exclusion in the draft citizen's list, which should have been issued by various authorities and corporations from the midnight of March 24, 1971.