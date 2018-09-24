Over 90,000 Illegal Foreigners In Assam, Only 29,795 Deported, Says State

A total of 1,037 declared foreigners are in six detention camps of Assam. (Representational)

The Foreigners' Tribunals in Assam have so far declared 91,609 persons as illegal foreigners while the state government could deport only 29,795 persons till August this year.

This was revealed by Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary while replying to a question in the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday. Patowary was replying on behalf of Chief Minister and Home Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Minister revealed that there were a total of 1,037 declared foreigners including 31 children in six detention camps of Assam.

"The foreigners tribunals have declared 91,609 persons as foreigners till March 31, 2018. While 128 of them have been deported till August 31, four others have been expelled. Prior to this, the government has pushed back a total of 29,663 declared foreigners and convicted persons to Bangladesh till December 31, 2017," said Mr Patowary while replying to a question by Congress legislator, Nazrul Haque.