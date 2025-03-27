'Need To Find, Remove Illegal Immigrants Before Delimitation': Manipur BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba on Thursday demanded identification of illegal immigrants in Manipur and their deportation by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to protect the state from a demographic imbalance.

Raising the issue during the zero hour in the upper house, the BJP MP said due to the present law and order situation in Manipur, it will not be conducive to make any alteration in the existing electoral constituencies of the state.

"The abnormal and illogical increase of villages in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl since 1969 to 2024 is 731 to 1,624, an abnormal jump of 593 villages, that is 122 per cent in about 50 years," he said.

In contrast, in the Naga-dominated areas, the increase was a mere 49 from 527 to 576 villages, only 9 per cent increase, Mr Leishemba said.

He said illegal immigrants are trying to penetrate India's administration and also playing electoral politics through illegal infiltration by taking advantage of the porous Indo-Myanmar international border.

"So my humble submission to the government of India is that before proceeding further for any kind of alteration, like delimitation process in the existing electoral constituencies, it is mandatory to detect illegal immigrant fist by implementing the NRC with the base year 1951 and deport them to their respective countries," the BJP MP said.

This is the only logical solution, otherwise Manipur will have a huge demographic imbalance and the indigenous people will suffer a lot in their own homeland, he added.