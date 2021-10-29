For Aryan Khan To Go Home Today, A 5:30 PM Deadline

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in drugs-on-cruise case

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of jail today if the 'release order' document reaches the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm today. If it reaches after that, he would have to spend another night in the jail, according to rules.

The 23-year-old has spent 24 days in jail after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB from a cruise off the Mumbai coast. The NCB headed by its zonal chief Sameer Wankhede has alleged Aryan Khan and others were linked to drugs and narcotics dealings.

Before Aryan Khan can return home from jail, certain formalities need to be done, the first being submitting a copy of the bail order from the Bombay High Court to the special anti-narcotics court.

This special court will issue a 'release order' that also contains any bail amount to be paid by Aryan Khan. This 'release order' will be then taken to the 'bail box' outside Arthur Road Jail. This box is opened thrice a day - morning, afternoon and evening. The 'release order' has to be in by 5:30 pm today if Aryan Khan is to walk free.

Justice NW Sambre of the Bombay High Court yesterday granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order today.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told news agency PTI. "We hope to do it by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail," Mr Maneshinde said.

Arbaaz Merchant's father said his son hasn't slept properly in excitement on getting bail. "This is my third visit here (Arthur Road Jail). I talked to him for about 20 minutes and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only and that he hadn't slept and eaten in excitement," Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant told news agency ANI.

The case has also generated much political heat with ministers in the Maharashtra government alleging that Mr Wankhede of the NCB has been using the narcotics agency to file fake cases and harm the image of the state government.