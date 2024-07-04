Assam Flood Situation 'Under Control' But Depends On Weather: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state's flood situation was ''under control'' but everything depends on the weather conditions during the next few days. The affected people are being provided relief and plans are being drawn up for their rehabilitation along with the repair of damaged infrastructure, he said.

''The situation is under control but everything depends on the weather. If there is no further rain in Arunachal Pradesh and South Tibets, the situation will improve, but it might worsen if there is more rainfall'', Mr Sarma told reporters after reviewing the flood situation in the severely affected river island district Majuli.

The situation is manageable now but if it starts raining again, water from the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries will re-enter the affected villages since the embankments that were breached are still open, the Chief Minister said. ''As of now, I am hoping the weather will improve and the situation will be better with no more rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam," he said.

The central leadership is ''all along with us and an active partner in handling the situation in the state'', Mr Sarma said. ''Be it funds or the support of NDRF and armed forces, the Government of India is standing completely with the people of Assam'', he added.

Mr Sarma said that many people are facing hardships due to floods and he interacted with many families to assure them that they will be provided with timely relief as per the norms. ''Those who have lost their homes will be provided with houses and those who have suffered any other kind of loss will also be compensated,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited various areas of Guwahati city which have been inundated due to rising waters of the Brahmaputra.

He directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take measures to drain out water accumulated there.

He said that appropriate steps will be taken to solve the flood problem in these areas. He directed the Water Resources Department and the GMDA to address the issues that cause flooding in the area, including the construction of sluice gates.

