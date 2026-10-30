Floating Ads May Soon Dot Mumbai's Iconic Coastline, Move Sparks Row

Mumbai's coastline is more than just a stretch of sea. From the iconic Queen's Necklace to the promenades of Bandra and the beaches of Juhu, these are places where Mumbaikars come to unwind, enjoy the sea breeze and escape the city's hustle and bustle. But this familiar view of the Arabian Sea could soon have a new addition - floating advertisements.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board plans to allow advertising barges and hoardings at around 20 locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The board has invited bids from agencies to install and manage these advertisements. While some would be placed on barges floating in the sea, others would take the form of conventional hoardings near beaches and jetties. The proposed locations include Juhu Beach, Carter Road, Marve Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link jetty in Worli.

The proposal has drawn criticism from social media users and political leaders, who argue that the advertisements could spoil Mumbai's iconic sea-facing views and alter the character of its coastline.

What is the Maharashtra Maritime Board's rationale behind the move?

The main objective behind the proposal is to generate additional revenue for the Maharashtra Maritime Board, which can be used to maintain port facilities and fund water transport projects.

Under the proposed arrangement, selected agencies will be allowed to install and maintain these advertisements in exchange for advertising rights.

Speaking to NDTV, Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the board had earlier been issuing no-objection certificates for advertisements but was not earning any revenue from them. He said the new policy is aimed at generating income for the board. He also maintained that the installations would comply with applicable environmental and coastal regulations.

However, questions remain over the permissions required to install advertising structures along Mumbai's coastline and whether all necessary clearances have been obtained.

Aaditya Thackeray Opposes Move

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has opposed the Maharashtra Maritime Board's proposal and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and stop the plan.

In a letter shared on X, Thackeray described the move as irresponsible, saying it would further affect Mumbai's coastal landscape and obstruct the views of the Arabian Sea.

He pointed out that pollution has already made it difficult for residents to get a clear view of the sea from several parts of the city. He argued that floating advertisements would add to the problem.

Thackeray also criticised what he called support for a cartel of hoarding contractors, saying citizens were already dealing with rampant pollution on land and should not have advertisements imposed on their sea-facing views.

He further demanded a policy to regulate LED hoardings, including restrictions on their brightness at night and the number of such installations across the city.

Environmentalists, Residents' Groups Raise Concerns

Environmentalists and local residents' groups have also raised concerns over the proposed advertising policy, warning that it could affect marine life, increase light pollution and change the character of Mumbai's coastline.

These concerns are not new. The Awaaz Foundation wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, flagging the impact of illuminated advertisements along the coast. The group warned that bright lights could disturb birds and marine life, affect nearby residents and add to light pollution.

The Bandra West Residents' Association has also opposed the proposal, arguing that beaches and promenades should remain free of advertisements. The association pointed out that residents have been maintaining the Carter Road promenade for more than two decades.

In a letter to the board, the association said there were several other ways to generate revenue for maintaining these public spaces, instead of commercialising them through advertisements.

Environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali has raised serious concerns over the proposed floating advertisements, warning that the LED screens could have a damaging impact on marine life.

She said the sea should not be turned into an advertising screen, pointing out that light pollution is as harmful as noise pollution and is now becoming a concern in marine areas.

She warned that LED lights from the proposed floating billboards near Worli, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Carter Road could penetrate up to 40 metres below the water's surface, disturbing marine life and disrupting the marine food chain.

She also cautioned that illuminated hoardings along beaches and promenades could pose risks to both people and the environment.