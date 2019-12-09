Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport Remain Suspended On Day 3 Due To Heavy Fog

Flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for past 4 days.

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Monday as all flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said.

"All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday and no flight operations took place for the third straight day," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the visibility at the airport was very poor due to heavy fog and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.

"The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while the required visibility (for flights to function) is 1,000 to 1,200 metres. So, the airline has decided to cancel all 26 flights for the day," the official said.

Flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for the past four days.

On Friday, several flights were cancelled while no flight operations took place on Saturday and Sunday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the Valley on Monday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to the motorists.