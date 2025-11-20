Flat In Delhi, Ford EcoSport: A Look At Nitish Kumar's Rs 1.64-Crore Assets

Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, according to his latest disclosure. The JD(U) leader was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday after the NDA's landslide win in the assembly elections last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior NDA leaders attended the ceremony.

Breakdown Of Nitish Kumar's Assets

As per the declaration, Kumar's movable assets amount to approximately Rs 16.97 lakh.

Cash in hand: Rs 21,052

Bank deposits: around Rs 60,811

Other movable assets, fixed deposits, and investments cumulatively: Rs 16.97 lakh

His immovable assets stand at Rs 1.48 crore, including a residential flat in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka in Delhi. In 2023, his total declared assets were nearly the same at Rs 1.64 crore, showing only marginal growth year-on-year.

Nitish Kumar also reportedly owns 13 cows, 10 calves, and a Ford EcoSport car.

The Nitish Kumar-led government mandates that all cabinet ministers submit a disclosure of their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Other Ministers' Wealth

Samrat Choudhary, who served as deputy to Nitish Kumar in the past and also took oath on Thursday, holds Rs 6.7 lakh in cash, while his wife Kumari Mamta has Rs 5.7 lakh. Choudhary also owns a rifle valued at Rs 4 lakh and immovable property worth Rs 8.28 crore.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the other former Deputy Chief Minister who also took oath, has immovable assets worth Rs 2.42 crore; his wife owns assets worth Rs 3.32 crore. Sinha possesses a revolver valued at Rs 77,181.

Bihar Election Results 2025

The BJP-led NDA won 202 of the 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election.

The BJP came out as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while JD(U) delivered a strong comeback with 85 seats, its best numbers since 2010.

Among other alliance partners, Chirag Paswan's LJP secured 19 seats, HAM won five, and the RLM claimed four.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, suffered a major setback, managing only 35 seats. Within the bloc, the RJD won 25 seats, Congress secured six, and the Left parties together managed just three. Prashant Kishor's newly formed Jan Suraaj Party drew a blank.