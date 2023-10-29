7 Houses Destroyed In Massive Fire In Assam's Dibrugarh

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said (Representational)

As many as 6-7 houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out on Saturday in Assam's Dibrugarh, officials said.

"So far we have not received any information on the number of casualties or anything, the only information that we have so far is that 6-7 houses have caught fire...", Ujjwal Phukan, Vice President, of Dibrugarh Municipality told news agency ANI hours after the fire mishap.

"We heard that 2 cylinders also exploded," he added.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated, they said.

Upon receiving the word, fire tenders were rushed to the scene and started operations to bring the fire under control.

More details were awaited.

