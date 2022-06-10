Fire Breaks Out At Crockery Factory In Delhi, No Casualties

Delhi Fire: As many as 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational)

A fire broke out in a carpet and crockery factory's godown in Delhi's Hamidpur area on Thursday evening.

However, no casualty has been reported from the spot.

As many as 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

As per the Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service, SK Dua, the NOC was not taken from the concerned department while establishing the factory.

"23 fire tenders are engaged in the dousing operation. It's a godown of different things. They have not taken NOC from the fire department nor do they have any system to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far," Mr Dua said.

Delhi | Fire broke out at a carpet and crockery factory's godown in Hamidpur area earlier this evening. 19 fire tenders at the spot, fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/BtLtAIIc6g — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.

More than seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and a total of 20 people have been rescued so far, according to Delhi Fire Service.

As many as four fire incidents were reported on Wednesday.

The first fire incident took place in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight. The fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

In the second incident of the day, at least 10 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service, seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control.

There were no casualties reported.

The third fire incident took place in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed the officials on Wednesday.

As per the fire department, 10 fire tenders were at the spot.

"There was a fire in the mini basement of the ground plus 3-storey building in Lajpat Nagar area, the mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. We rescued about 80 people," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Rajesh Kumar.

