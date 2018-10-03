File Complaint Against Navjot Sidhu For Promoting Drug Use: Minister

Navjot Sidhu had reportedly supported the demand to legalise farming of opium and poppy in Punjab.

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Wednesday demanded a case against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly "promoting" drug use. Mr Vij made the demand to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying he should either order an FIR against his Cabinet colleague or quit as he had led the Congress to win the Punjab assembly polls last year by making drug abuse an election issue.

"Amarinder Singh now should get an FIR registered against him (Sidhu) for publicising drug use or tender resignation," Mr Vij said. The Haryana minister made the allegation against Mr Sidhu for allegedly backing suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi's demand to legalise cultivation of poppy and opium.

"Going by what Sidhu has said, it appears he is publicising the use of opium and promoting it," Haryana's Health and Sports Minister told reporters in Ambala Wednesday.

During a media interaction on the sidelines of a function on Monday, Mr Sidhu had reportedly supported the demand to legalise farming of soft drugs like opium and poppy in the state.



