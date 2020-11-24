Father Arrested For Throwing Three Children In Canal In Haryana, Search On: Police

Divers have been deployed to trace the children, the police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing his three children into a canal following an argument with his wife, the police said today.

They said divers have been deployed to trace the children.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar, had a fight with his wife on Monday after which he took his three children -- aged three, five and seven -- to the market on the pretext of buying something, Kunjpura police official Munish Kumar said.

He threw them into the canal and later told his wife about the incident.

The man was arrested on Monday night and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime, the official added.