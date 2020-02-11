'When Will He Come?': Mulayam Singh Yadav Raises Farooq Abdullah Detention Issue In Lok Sabha

Mulayam Singh Yadav raised the issue of Farooq Abdullah's detention by the J&K administration

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sought to know from the government as to when would former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah be released from custody.

Mr Yadav raised the issue of Mr Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the question hour.

"Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me. When will he come to the House?" he asked.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to reply to the Samajwadi Party patriarch's question and moved on to the next item on the agenda.

Mr Abdullah was the first to be put under house arrest on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of the Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

In September, the 82-year-old leader was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and he continues to be under house arrest.

Mr Abdullah represents Srinagar in Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister and Mr Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah, and another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, have also been placed under detention since August 5, 2019.

Both Omar and Mehbooba were slapped with the Public Safety Act last week.