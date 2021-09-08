Haryana Extends Ban On Mobile Internet, SMS Services In Karnal

All telecom service providers have been directed to follow the order

As farmers gathered around the mini secretariat here over August 28 lathi-charge incident continue their protest, the Haryana government on Tuesday evening extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet and SMS service in Karnal district to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety ) Rules, 2017, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order for the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in district Karnal from 12:00 midnight to 11:59 pm on Wednesday," said the order by the state government, directing all telecom service providers to ensure the compliance.

The suspension of telecom services will come in effect from 12:00 midnight to 11:59 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers gathered around the mini secretariat in Karnal in support of their demands after the breakdown of talks with the district administration over their call for action against officials allegedly involved in the lathi-charge on August 28.

They announced that they will continue their sit-in at the mini secretariat till the government talks to them over their demands and accepts them.

"We have captured the gate and want to take some rest. It is up to the government now as to when they want to talk. We are sitting here peacefully till then," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers breached police barricades as they reached the mini secretariat.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said they will continue their protest till the government accepts their demands.

According to a statement issued by the state government, District Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Inspector General Of Police Mamta Singh and Superintendent of Police Gangaram Punia and other senior officers are still holding talks with the protesters.

Haryana government on Monday announced the suspension of Internet and SMS services in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts from 12:30 am on Tuesday, ahead of a Mahapanchayat in Karnal and the call to "gherao" the mini-secretariat by farmers in protest against police lathi-charge against them on August 28.

Haryana had earlier announced a suspension of internet services in only Karnal district but extended it to four adjoining districts later.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was also been put on Tuesday, banning all public assemblies.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

