2 Killed, Three Injured After Water Tanker Runs Over Group Of Women In Amritsar

Two women died and three others were seriously injured after a water tanker ran over a group of women in Vallah, Amritsar.

They were going to join the sit-in being held in favour of the farmers' protests, according to Sanjiv Kumar, SHO, Vallah police station.

"A water tanker hit five women as part of a larger group going to join the sit-in in support of farmers'' protests, two of whom died and three got seriously wounded. The villagers caught the driver and called the police. We have started the investigation and taken the driver into custody," said Mr Kumar.

According to an eye witness, a water tanker ran over a group of women who were on their way to join the sit-in supporting the farmers'' interests after paying obeisance in Gurudwara.

"A group of 50-60 women were going to the protest site (in Vallah) in solidarity with the farmers' protests when a water tanker ran over them. The villagers captured the driver and called the police to the accident site," said the eye-witness.

People also thrashed the driver on the spot of the incident. The police later filed a case and took the driver into custody.

All the injured have been admitted to the Guru Ramdas Hospital.