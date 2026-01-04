Punjab AAP Sarpanch Shot In The Head At Amritsar Wedding Hall, Dies

A sarpanch from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead at a wedding hall, the Marigold Resort, in Amritsar. Jarmal Singh, who had come to attend a relative's wedding, was shot in the head by unidentified men. He died during treatment in the hospital. The police said they are investigating the matter.

"We have been examining the spot and started investigation from all the angles," said Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjeet Walia.

"During the initial investigation, we learnt that some attackers had entered the premises to kill him and they opened fire at him," said the officer, who is at the spot.

The police are trying to get CCTV camera footage to identify the shooters.

According to initial reports, Jarnail Singh had arrived at the venue to attend a wedding when unknown gunmen suddenly entered and opened fire. Eyewitnesses said that the men fired two shots at Singh with the intention of killing him.

Singh was hit on the head and collapsed on the spot.

The firing caused chaos at the ceremony, with guests scrambling for safety. Amid the panic, Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

But despite the efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The murder has sent shockwaves through Punjab's political circles.

