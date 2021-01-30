Farmers Disrupt Shooting Of Actor Janhvi Kapoor's Movie In Punjab

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting for her movie "Good Luck Jerry" in Patiala. (File)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film's shooting was disrupted briefly in Punjab's Patiala district today by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three new farm laws.

This is the second time that the shooting of the movie "Good Luck Jerry" was halted in Patiala. It was also disrupted in Fatehgarh Sahib district earlier this month.

The shooting was taking place near Punjab Bagh area in Patiala today.

Protesting farmers insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers. "We had earlier told them that they would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," a protester said.

"We have no grudge against any person. If she gives a statement in support of farmers only once, we will allow the shooting," the protester added.

The shooting resumed later, a police official said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

They claim the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the centre has been seeking to assure them, though with little success, that the MSP system will remain intact and the new laws will only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.