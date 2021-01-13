Actor Janhvi Kapoor, Shooting In Punjab, Faces Farmers' Protest

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is shooting for her upcoming movie "Good Luck Jerry" in Punjab, became the target of the protesting farmers' ire last week. A group of protesters agitating against the three contentious agriculture laws on Monday, disrupted the shooting and demanded the actor make a public statement supporting the protesting farmers. They, however, cleared the location after getting assurances from the crew.

Later, Ms Kapoor issued a statement on the social media website supporting the farmers.

"They had told the crew and the director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers' protest nor made any comment. When the film director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor would make a comment on the protest then they went back. The shoot is going on," a local police officer, Balwinder Singh, said.

The movie is being produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai. It is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta, known for directing films like "Raanjhanaa" and "Tanu Weds Manu" series.

"Good Luck Jerry" also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.