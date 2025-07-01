Weekly Dress Code Introduced For Teachers In Chandigarh Government Schools

Starting next Monday, teachers and principals in Chandigarh government schools will be required to follow a formal dress code every week, according to a new directive issued by the Education Department. This initiative, reportedly the first of its kind in India, aims to promote professionalism, visual identity, and uniformity among the teaching staff.

The official circular-sent to all school heads-lays out distinct dress guidelines for male and female educators for every Monday. The move follows pushback against an earlier proposal, prompting revisions to the suggested attire.

Final Dress Code Guidelines

Male teachers must wear blue formal shirts with grey trousers.

Female teachers are required to wear beige sarees or salwar-kameez with maroon borders.

Male principals should wear white shirts paired with grey trousers.

Female principals must wear beige sarees or salwar-kameez with golden borders.

The circular, issued earlier this week, states that the objective is to foster a collective professional identity and a disciplined environment across schools.

School heads have been instructed to ensure that all staff comply with the dress code without exception, starting from the upcoming Monday.