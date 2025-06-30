Bike Falls Into Ditch After Chandigarh Road Caves In

A motorcycle fell into a ditch formed after a road caved in Chandigarh on Monday, prompting the fire department to launch operations to salvage it.

The road caved in at the intersection point of Sector 47 and 48, due to which a biker fell into the ditch along with his bike.

While the fire department pulled out the bike, the biker underwent treatment for minor injuries.

A similar incident occurred in Noida last week, when a road collapse and formed a five-foot-deep and 10-foot-wide pothole at a busy intersection.

The cave-in was reported near Noida's Sector 50 at a location close to a sewage treatment plant. At the time the road collapsed, a passer-by was saved from falling into the pothole by those around.