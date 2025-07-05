"What Bal Thackeray Could Not Do...": Raj Thackeray At Mumbai Rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday shared a stage with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president, Uddhav Thackeray, after nearly 20 years and took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he managed to do what even his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray "could not do".

"Chief Minister Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not - bring me and Uddhav together," Raj Thackeray said at a "mega victory gathering" in Mumbai to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of the three-language policy in primary schools.

Raj Thackeray last shared a stage with Uddhav in 2005. He then quit the Shiv Sena in the same year and formed the MNS in 2006.

"You may have power in the Vidhan Bhawan, we have power on the roads," he said while addressing thousands of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Marathi.

"Maharashtra government rolled back decision on three-language formula due to strong unity shown by Marathi people," Raj Thackeray said.

The Mr Fadnavis-led government issued an order on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

After a backlash, the government made Hindi an optional language on June 17.

Raj Thackeray said the decision on the three-language formula was a "precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra".