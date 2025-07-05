"Try Imposing Hindi In Bengal, Tamil Nadu": Uddhav Thackeray's Dare To BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the government's attempt to impose Hindi in the state, and sought to know if similar efforts can be tried in other states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

"Devendra Fadnavis, you said you won't tolerate language hooliganism. Show me one Marathi who does this outside (imposes Marathi outside the state)," he said.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government's efforts to impose Hindi in the state, he said: "Try dominating others in Bengal, Tamil Nadu."

Uddhav was addressing a massive joint rally of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, as he reunited with his cousin Raj Thackeray after almost 20 years.

"We are not against any language, but if you make any compulsion, we will show our power," he asserted.

His remarks came days after the state government amended its April 16 order that directed making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid a backlash, the government on June 17 made Hindi an optional language.

The MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) had urged other political outfits who have protested against making Hindi "compulsory" in primary schools, and also people from the field of literature, art to participate in the gathering.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, had earlier objected to the Centre's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

"Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism...Hindi imposition to a nauseating extent is suffocating non-Hindi speakers - from names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions," Mr Stalin said in March.

Earlier, Ms Banerjee said: "Every state has its own heritage and language. It's our India. BJP will not decide the fate of the state. They will say Tamil Nadu should learn Hindi. Now, one would not do a course of Hindi. This is not done."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier said that Hindi is an ally of all Indian languages and is not competing with them. "I sincerely believe that Hindi can't be opposed ('virodhi') to any Indian language. Hindi is a friend ('sakhi') of all Indian languages," he said.