"Won't Tolerate Hooliganism In Name Of Marathi": Devendra Fadnavis On 'Slapgate'

Taking a stand against the assault of a shopkeeper by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said Marathi should be respected, but beating anyone will not be tolerated.

A 48-year-old shopkeeper, Babulal Chaudhary, who runs the 'Jodhpur Sweer Shop' in Mira Road near Mumbai, was assaulted by seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS for asking them why speaking in Marathi should be compulsory. The men warned Mr Chaudhary that he would not be allowed to do business in the area and, when he pointed out that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra, began raining slaps on him.

The MNS, which has Marathi pride as its main electoral plank, has stood by the men and said they reacted because the shopkeeper had insulted the language. The MNS workers' actions have also been indirectly supported by Maharashtra's junior Home Minister Yogesh Kadam, who said action would be taken against anyone who disrespects Marathi.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, however, Mr Fadnavis - who also holds the Home portfolio in the state - made it clear that "hooliganism" in the name of Marathi would not be tolerated.

"An FIR was registered immediately after the Mira Road incident. We will not spare anyone who does hooliganism in the name of language and strict action will be taken. Everyone should take pride in their language, but no one should indulge in hooliganism," the chief minister said.

Launching an attack on the MNS, he said, "They think only they are Marathi. But that is not correct. We are Marathi too... Marathi people back us and will stay with us."

The chief minister pointed out that many Marathi-speaking people also work and conduct business outside the state, and something similar could happen to them if such hooliganism is allowed.

"Shouldn't businessmen conduct business? If a Marathi businessman goes to Assam and takes time to learn the language, should he be assaulted? If you are proud of Marathi, study it, teach it and celebrate the language," Mr Fadnavis said.

Language Row

The attack on the shopkeeper had taken place on Sunday, hours after the Maharashtra government withdrew its orders on the implementation of the three-language policy in the state, which the opposition - including the MNS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) - had termed an attempt at Hindi imposition.

Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray had planned a massive protest against the three-language policy but will now mark 'Marathi Vijay Diwas' on Saturday to celebrate the withdrawal of the orders. The event will see the cousins appearing together at a political event for the first time in almost two decades.