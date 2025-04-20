How Death In A Cinema Hall Paved The Way For Raj Thackeray's Shiv Sena Exit

In the early 1990s, Shiv Sena, led by its firebrand leader Bal Thackeray, had grown into a formidable political force in Maharashtra. During those days, two young men would accompany Bal Thackeray to public events. One was charismatic, aggressive and a cartoonist like the Sena chief. The other was quiet, composed and would focus on clicking photographs at these events instead of being in the spotlight. The first was Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj Thackeray, the second, his son Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray was like his uncle Bal Thackeray in more than one way. He was adept at fiery speeches, a cartoonist like his uncle and many thought he would be his political heir. But destiny had other plans. As the two cousins hint at a possible patch-up two decades after their bitter fallout, here's looking at what led to Raj's exit and how they came close to a reunion several times before paths diverged again.

A Mysterious Death In A Cinema Hall

On July 23, 1996, Dadar resident Ramesh Kini was found dead at a cinema hall in Pune. A note on his person said he was dying by suicide and that his advocate knows the reasons. A note Ramesh left with the lawyer said his landlords Laxmichand Shah and Suman Shah mentally tortured him, forcing him to leave his flat. The Shahs were known to be closed to Shiv Sena. Ramesh's wife Sheela alleged Raj Thackeray's involvement in her husband's death. The case, initially investigated by the state CID, was later transferred to the CBI, which questioned Raj Thackeray. The CBI later have a clean chit to Raj Thackeray, but the damage was done. By this time, Uddhav was an active leader of the Shiv Sena and had built a clout within the party.

A Painful Announcement That Set Off A Face-Off

At a Shiv Sena event in Mahabaleshwar in 2003, Uddhav Thackeray was named the party's working president. Some saw the decision as Bal Thackeray favouring his son over his nephew Raj. Others thought the allegations against Raj Thackeray after Ramesh Kini's death played a role. It was Raj Thackeray who was chosen to make the announcement. The idea was to send a message that the cousins had buried their differences and the party was united. In fact, while announcing his cousin's name, Raj Thackeray ridiculed those who hoped for a split in the party. But the days that followed showed that things were far from sorted. As Uddhav Thackeray took charge, Raj Thackeray's supporters complained that they were being sidelined. They said they were being overlooked when Shiv Sena chose poll candidates. Political differences emerged, too. As Raj Thackeray launched a tirade against north Indian migrants, Uddhav Thackeray started the Me Mumbaikar campaign to bring together people who had a sense of belonging to Mumbai, irrespective of where they were from.

The Big Exit

On November 27, 2005, Raj Thackeray announced he was quitting the party. In an emotional speech, he said, "All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation." In an apparent swipe at Uddhav, he said some people were whispering in the ears of Bal Thackeray and added that his uncle would always be like a God for him. Uddhav said Raj's decision is the result of a "misunderstanding" and that his exit had saddened everyone in the party, including Bal Thackeray. Sena mouthpiece Saamana was more aggressive and said those living in the shadow of the Himalayas should not imagine they are bigger than it. Sanjay Raut, known to be close to Uddhav, went to meet Raj Thackeray at his home, but the latter's supporters vandalised Mr Raut's car.

MNS Launch, And Initial Success

In 2006, Raj Thackeray launched the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. While he announced that the party would work for all sections of society, MNS soon made headlines for targeting migrants to Maharashtra, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as it played up the Marathi Manoos card. Raj Thackeray accused Shiv Sena of abandoning the cause of Marathi interests. At the time, Vilasrao Deshmukh was leading the Congress-NCP government in the state. The ruling alliance spotted an opportunity in Raj Thackeray and hoped its rise would come at the cost of Shiv Sena. In the 2009 state polls, MNS won 13 seats and the division of votes hurt Shiv Sena in several seats. Many thought MNS would emerge as the real Sena over time. The party's prospects, however, declined in the 2014 and 2019 polls, when it scored just one seat. It failed to open its account in the polls last year.

When Bal Thackeray Rang Raj In An Emergency

In 2012, Uddhav Thackeray suffered a heart attack. Bal Thackeray, then 86, rang Raj Thackeray in panic. The estranged cousin rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. When Uddhav was discharged, it was Raj who drove him back home. As the visuals flashed on TV screens, many wondered if they would join forces now. But that was not to happen.

Bal Thackeray's Death, And A Patch-Up Attempt

In November 2012, the Sena chief breathed his last. Following his death, a vulnerable Uddhav reached out to his cousin Raj. In an interview with Saamana, Uddhav indicated he was ready to bury the hatchet. This interview set off another round of speculation about a reunion. But Raj Thackeray put an end to this. Addressing a gathering shortly after the interview, Raj Thackeray made it clear that he has no plans for a patch-up

The Next Generation, A Gesture Not Returned

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Uddhav's son Aaditya contested the Assembly polls from Worli. Aaditya was the first Thackeray to contest an election. Raj decided not to field an MNS candidate against Aaditya, who won the election comfortably. In the 2024 polls, the roles had reversed. This time, Raj's son Amit contested from Mahim, but Team Uddhav did not return the gesture. Sena (UBT) won the seat and Amit finished third.

Merger A Political Necessity?

It would be naive to see the broad hints dropped by the Thackeray cousins as a sudden change of heart unrelated to political realities. MNS has been struggling politically and is now a fledgling force in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, suffered a massive setback after the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion toppled his government and split the Shiv Sena. He made a strong comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, but took a hit in the Assembly election. Against this backdrop, the coming together of Sena (UBT) and MNS could provide the momentum that may strengthen the Thackerays.