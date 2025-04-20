2005: When Raj Thackeray Quit Shiv Sena, How Uddhav Had Reacted

"I wouldn't wish a day such as today even on my worst enemy. All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation." On December 18, 2005, a 36-year-old Raj Thackeray addressed a press conference at Shivaji Park gymkhana. With a voice choking with emotion, he announced his decision to quit Shiv Sena, a party founded by his uncle and firebrand leader Bal Thackeray. Three months later, Raj Thackeray would form Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

At another press conference at Matoshree, the Thackeray residence at Mumbai's Bandra, Raj's cousin and Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav, then 44, spoke to the media. "Raj's decision is the outcome of a misunderstanding. He revolted on November 27 and all these days we were hoping that the differences would be resolved amicably. But he remained adamant even after meeting Bal Thackeray on December 15," he said. Uddhav said Bal Thackeray was saddened by his nephew's decision. The firebrand Sena chief did not speak to the media.

In the two decades after that press conference, much water has flowed down the Godavari river. The MNS, which saw some success initially with its Marathi Manoos pitch, is now a fledgling political force. The Shiv Sena, which Raj Thackeray left, split in 2022 after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Twenty years from that parting of ways, the two estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav, have dropped broad hints that they may come together, a development that has surprised political circles across Maharashtra and the country.

What Did Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Say

The estranged cousins have sent a message that their differences are insignificant when seen against Maharashtra's interests. "The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor. Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for Maharashtra's existence and the Marathi people. Coming together is not difficult. It's a matter of will. It's not just about my desire or selfishness," Raj Thackeray said in a podcast.

Uddhav Thackeray said he was open to this reunion, but set a condition. "I'm ready to put aside petty disputes, but there is a condition. We cannot keep switching sides where we are supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again. Anyone who acts against Maharashtra's interests -- I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first." he said at an event. The Sena (UBT) chief was referring to Raj Thackeray's shifting political allegiance, including his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 general election.

Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Sanjay Raut said there is no alliance for now. "There is no alliance. As of now, only emotional talks are going on. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken. Both brothers will decide (about the alliance)," he said.

How Rivals, Allies Reacted To Patch-Up Plans

When the media asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the Thackerays' statements, he replied, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?" Mr Fadnavis' ally and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose mutiny that split Shiv Sena, was annoyed when a reporter sought his response on the Thackerays' patch-up plans. "Talk about work," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, an ally of Sena (UBT), welcomed the possibility of a reunion. "Raj Thackeray said the dispute in Maharashtra was bigger than their dispute. That is happy news to me. If Bal Thackeray was among us, he would have been very happy today. If the two brothers are coming together for Maharashtra, we should welcome it wholeheartedly," she said.

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who switched from the Congress to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena last year, took a jibe. "Two zeros don't make anything," he told NDTV, adding that both Sena (UBT) and MNS are "loss-making units" and a merger won't help them electorally.

A Change Of Heart Or Political Necessity?

Over the years, Raj Thackeray has said in multiple interviews that his differences with Uddhav Thackeray are political and not personal and that he harbours no animosity for his cousin. His offer to come together, however, must also be seen against political realities. MNS, which was formed in 2006, won 13 seats in the 2009 Maharashtra election, an impressive electoral debut. But this joy was short-lived. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, MNS won one seat and drew a blank in the state polls last year. The party has been struggling politically and Raj Thackeray is fighting for political survival.

Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, suffered a massive setback when the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion toppled his government and split the Shiv Sena. To make matters worse, he also lost his party name and symbol. Making a strong comeback, he led his new party, named Shiv Sena (UBT), to win nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls last year, raising hopes for a good show in the state polls later in 2024. But the Assembly election was a disappointment. The Sena (UBT) won 20 out of the 92 seats it contested as Thackerays' bitter rival Eknath Shinde led his party to win 57 seats.

Against this backdrop, the Thackeray cousins would also be considering the pros and cons of coming together politically and electorally as they plan to break down the wall that separates them.