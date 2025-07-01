Ambulance Fuel Fund Stolen From Bathinda Hospital, Medical Officer Suspended

A major case of alleged financial misconduct surfaced in Bathinda after a complaint was received about the theft of hospital funds meant for ambulance fuel, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray confirmed on Tuesday.

Following a detailed inquiry, the then Senior Medical Officer (SMO) was suspended, along with an assistant and a data entry operator.

The incident came to light when discrepancies in fund allocation and fuel usage were noticed. "We received a complaint regarding the theft of a hospital's money. It was allegedly done with the funds allotted for the ambulance fuel," said Mr Parray told ANI.

#WATCH | Bathinda, Punjab | Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, Showkat Ahmad Parray says, "We received a complaint regarding the theft of a hospital's money. It was allegedly done with the funds allotted for the ambulance fuel. In this regard, the Health Secretary had formed a… pic.twitter.com/Wa73RrUyMo — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

In response, the Health Secretary formed a committee to investigate the issue thoroughly.

Initially, the SMO was transferred during the early stage of the investigation to prevent any interference. "At the initial stage of the investigation, the SMO was transferred. Now, after detailed enquiry, he has been suspended," the DC added.

The two other individuals involved, a hospital assistant and a data entry operator, were also suspended for their alleged role in the misappropriation.

The Deputy Commissioner further emphasised that the government is treating such misconduct with zero tolerance. "The government has sent a message that strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt the government system," he stated.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken based on the evidence gathered.

In March, in a bid to enhance food safety and quality, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) will financially support the establishment of 100 new NABL-accredited food testing laboratories across India in the financial year 2025-26.

Ravneet Bittu inaugurated a world-class food testing laboratory at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, highlighted the critical role of food testing in ensuring food safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)