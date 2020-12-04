"Block All Roads To Delhi": Farmers Call For 'All-India Bandh' On Tuesday

Farmers have camped on the outskirts of Delhi since last week.

The farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the centre's new agricultural laws have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will block all roads to the capital, amid a stand-off with the government.

The farmers said they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike. "More people will join our movement," Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a leader of one of the protesting groups, told a news conference.

The farmer groups said that in their talks with the government they have asked for the withdrawal of the three laws that they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporations and override safeguards against being cheated.

Announcing the escalation of their protest, the farmers said they will take to burning effigies on Saturday.

"We see the government agreeing to our demands on the clauses about electricity use and penalties for stubble burning," Mr Lakhowal said.

Farmers faced a brutal police crackdown in Haryana last week before being allowed to hold a peaceful protest on the outer fringes of Delhi against the new laws.

Union ministers have been holding talks with farmers' leaders to try and break the deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the country's biggest farm protests in years.

Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi in protest against the laws seeking to rid the sector of antiquated procurement procedures and to allow farmers to sell to institutional buyers and big international retailers.

The farmers, who form a powerful political constituency, fear the laws passed in September could pave the way for the government to stop buying grains at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

Farm groups say the government is trying to end a decades-old policy of providing them with an assured minimum price for producing staples, such as wheat and rice.