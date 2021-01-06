Farmer Unions Will Actively Arrive At Solution After Discussion: Agriculture Minister

"The government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers," Narendra Singh Tomar said. (File)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said those farmer unions, which are protesting against the farm laws, will understand the idea behind bringing laws for reforms in the agricultural sector and actively arrive at a solution after discussion.

"The government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who are supporting the laws and those opposing it. I am sure that farmer unions who are agitating will understand the idea behind agriculture laws and they will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution by a positive discussion," Mr Tomar told reporters.

As the deadlock prevails after several rounds of talks with the Centre, farmer unions on Tuesday hinted at intensifying their protest against contentious agriculture laws and said that they would boycott Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav said that "tractor march" will be held on January 7 at all borders of Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.