Faridabad Man, Wife, Daughter, Pet Dog Killed In AC Blast. Son Jumps From Window

Three members of a family and their pet dog were killed after the compressor of an air conditioner exploded in their building in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku Kapoor and their daughter Sujan Kapoor.

The blast occurred around 1:30 am on the first floor of the four-story building and sent plumes of thick smoke to the second floor, where the Kapoor family was sleeping. The house on the first floor was vacant.

While they died due to suffocation, the son sleeping in the other room jumped out of the window to save himself. He is currently in a critical condition.

A neighbour said they woke after they heard a loud explosion.

"We then rushed to rescue other people in the building," Mayank told reporters.

He said that a family of seven lived on the fourth floor, while the third floor was used by Mr Kapoor as his office.