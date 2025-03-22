AC Compressor Blast Kills 3 Children, Woman In Haryana's Bahadurgarh

An explosion in a house in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Saturday claimed the lives of three children and a woman, while a man sustained serious injuries. The blast was reportedly caused by an air conditioner compressor explosion at the house, where the victims were living on rent.

The intensity of the explosion caused significant damage, leading to panic in the area. Neighbours alerted authorities and police, along with fire brigade teams, rushed to the spot. Visuals from the house showed smoke billowing out and some parts still on fire.

Officials are probing the exact cause of the blast to determine whether it was due to a technical malfunction or other factors. The injured man has been hospitalised and further investigation is underway.