3 Killed In AC Compressor Blast In Maharashtra's Raigad

The injured have been admitted to hospital (Representational photo)

Three workers were killed and as many injured after an air-conditioner compressor exploded at Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) plant at Alibag in adjoining Raigad district on Wednesday evening, a police official said.

According to the Raigad police official, a group of workers was repairing an air conditioner at the RCF unit at Thal in Alibag, located about 100km from Mumbai, when suddenly a blast occurred in the AC compressor at around 4.45 pm.

Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police of Raigad district, told PTI, "Three labourers died, while three others were injured in the incident. Further investigation was underway and we will register a case at the Alibag police station." The injured were admitted to a local hospital, he added.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd is a public sector enterprise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)