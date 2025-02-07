"Family's Simplicity, Values And Humility Shine Through": Harsh Goenka On Jeet Adani, Diva Shah's Wedding

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had said his son Jeet Adani's wedding would be conducted in a "simple and traditional way". Staying true to his word, the billionaire industrialist not only kept the wedding simple but also donated Rs 10,000 crore for social causes.

Conspicuous by their absence were politicians, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats, film stars, entertainers and other celebrities. Speculation that it would be a lavish and spectacular affair were put to rest.

At the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad's Adani Shantigram township on Friday afternoon, Jeet Adani married Diva, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple affair, with the usual religious rituals followed by a traditional Gujarati ceremony attended only by close relatives and friends.

Many top personalities praised how the private wedding was conducted and gave their best wishes to the couple.

"Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said in a post on X.

Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living. pic.twitter.com/0ky2HZFNGj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 7, 2025

Renowned journalist and Editor-in-chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma, who has known Mr Adani for several years, congratulated Jeet Adani and Diva Shah and praised Gautam Adani's initiative to donate Rs 10,000 crore for social causes. Mr Sharma said, "Gautam Adani, one of the richest people in the world, got his son married in a very simple and traditional way. The marriage was not lavish or spectacular. A few guests were invited. But on this occasion, Gautam Adani announced a donation of 10,000 crores."

Mr Sharma added that he has known Mr Adani for several years and he is known for giving pleasant surprises and said, "This amount (Rs 10,000 crore) will be used to build low-cost hospitals, medical colleges, affordable schools and global skill academies."

"The simplicity with which he got his son married is commendable. It is a good thing that he donated Rs 10,000 crores," he said.

The distinctive wedding gift from one of the richest men in the world will be channelled into various social causes. Sources close to him said Gautam Adani's cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of 'Seva sadhana hai, seva prarthana hai, aur seva hi parmatma hai".

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

Gautam Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter):

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए।



यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ।



यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,… pic.twitter.com/RKxpE5zUvs — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 7, 2025

Interestingly, in the tweet, he addressed his daughter-in-law as "daughter Diva".

Jeet Adani currently serves as Director at Adani Airports, managing six international airports and overseeing the building of a seventh in Navi Mumbai. Jeet is an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Just two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani announced 'Mangal Seva', a programme to support newly married women with disabilities. To begin with, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each.

Jeet Adani met 21 newly married 'divyang' women and their husbands to launch this initiative.