Journalist Rajat Sharma Praises Gautam Adani's Rs 10,000 Crore Donation Pledge At Son's Wedding

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, at a "small, private and traditional" wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad today.

Gautam Adani took to social media and shared the first pictures of the wedding and said, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones."

यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,…

Renowned journalist and Editor-in-chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma, who has known Mr Adani for several years, congratulated Jeet Adani and Diva Shah and praised Gautam Adani's initiative to donate Rs 10,000 crore for social causes. Mr Sharma said, "Gautam Adani, one of the richest people in the world, got his son married in a very simple and traditional way. The marriage was not lavish or spectacular. A few guests were invited. But on this occasion, Gautam Adani announced a donation of 10,000 crores."

Mr Sharma added that he has known Mr Adani for several years and he is known for giving pleasant surprises and said, "This amount (Rs 10,000 crore) will be used to build low-cost hospitals, medical colleges, affordable schools and global skill academies."

"The simplicity with which he got his son married is commendable. It is a good thing that he donated Rs 10,000 crores," he said.

Sources close to Mr Adani said his cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of "seva sadhana hai, seva prarthna hai aur seva parmatma hai."

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

He also appreciated Jeet and Diva's pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. "If a marriage starts with such auspicious work, it's a good sing," Mr Sharma said.

"When Gautam Adani came to your 'Aap Ki Adalat', he also gave a pleasant surprise. He said that he celebrated his 60th birthday differently. At the age of 60, Mr Adani donated Rs 60,000 crores for public welfare," he added.

Many top personalities praised how the private wedding was conducted and gave their best wishes to the couple.

"Gautam Adani's son Jeet got married today in a small, private wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The family's simplicity, values and humility shine through in this intimate celebration, setting an inspiring example of grace and grounded living," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said in a post on X.

At the Belvedere Club in Ahmedabad's Adani Shantigram township on Friday afternoon, Jeet Adani married Diva, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple affair, with the usual religious rituals followed by a traditional Gujarati ceremony attended only by close relatives and friends.

Conspicuous by their absence were politicians, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats, film stars, entertainers and other celebrities.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)