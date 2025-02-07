Gautam Adani Shares First Pics Of Son Jeet Adani, Diva Shah's Wedding

Billionaire Gautam Adani's youngest son Jeet Adani got married today in a "small and extremely private function" in Ahmedabad today. Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

Taking to social media, Gautam Adani shared pictures from the wedding.

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए।



यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ।



यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,… pic.twitter.com/RKxpE5zUvs — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 7, 2025

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet," the industrialist wrote in an X post.

The wedding festivities started at 2 pm today and the rituals were conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at the Adani township in Ahmedabad called Shantigram.

Gautam Adani has also donated Rs 10,000 crore "that will be channelled into various social causes". Mr Adani made this announcement at his son's wedding today.

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development, sources said.

These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability, they added.

Mr Adani earlier shared that the couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

"Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a 'Mangal Seva' pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the wedding of 500 Divyang sisters every year. As a father, this pledge gives me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity," Gautam Adani said in a post on X. "I pray to God to bless Jeet and Diva so that they could progress on this path," he said.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

Mr Adani had said last month the ceremony would be a "simple and traditional" affair and not a star-studded extravaganza.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)