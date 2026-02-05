Adani Family Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Mangal Seva Initiative

Jeet Adani and his wife, Diva Shah, among others in the Adani family, celebrated the 'Adani Mangal Seva' on Thursday, marking a year of the Adani Foundation's noble initiative to support newly married differently-abled women.

Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani were also present on the occasion.

Ahead of Jeet Adani's wedding last year, the Adani family announced this initiative.

Adani Group is celebrating the first anniversary of Adani Mangal Seva, an initiative dedicated to empowering 'Divyang' women.

Diva Shah, speaking today, celebrating one year of the initiative, said, "Anniversaries are usually about looking back and memories, milestones and moments that have shaped us, but today for us, it is also about looking forward, about what we choose to stand for as we continue to grow together."

"When we began this journey as partners, we promised each other love, patience, and support. Over time, we've come to realise that love becomes deeper and more meaningful when it extends beyond just the two of us, when it touches lives, creates security and opens doors for others," she said.

Recalling their wedding, she said they wanted to provide financial security for Divyang women.

"We were surrounded by people who guided us, supported us, and reassured us that everything would be okay...And in the middle of all that happiness, one simple thought stayed with us, is this the same sense of security available to every woman when she begins her married life, especially for the young, Divyang women who already navigate life with immense strength and determination, yet often carry unspoken worries, worries about independence, about dignity, about what the future holds."

On the occasion, Jeet Adani said the perspective on the Divyang people has changed.

"This thinking has been strongly encouraged by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through initiatives that focus on dignity, inclusion and empowerment, rather than sympathy. That philosophy resonated deeply with us," Jeet Adani said.

This Adani Mangal Seva began with a belief, he said, adding that marriage should not begin with "anxiety about finance", and that support should never feel like dependence. "A belief that dignity is not something to be earned, it is something everyone deserves."

"When we spoke to families, we realised that for many Divyang women, marriage can be joyful and meaningful, but it can also bring anxiety about finance, health and long-term security," Jeet Adani added.

Every year, Jeet Adani said they decided to provide 500 Divyangjan women who are getting married with a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 10 lakh, created in their own name.

"The interest from this deposit will support her every year, and after 10 years, the full amount belongs to her," Jeet Adani said. "But this FD is not just money. It is reassurance, it is choice. It is a safety net that allows a woman to plan her life with confidence."

"Very early on, we realised something very important. Mangal Seva is not about giving it is about standing beside," he added.

Continuing the conversation, Diva Shah recalled meeting a young woman with a physical disability who was about to marry. "She didn't talk about celebration. She spoke about worries. What if I fall sick? What if there's an emergency? What if I become a burden? When she heard that there was a fixed deposit in her own name, she went quiet for a moment and then said, I am feeling better now."

Jeet Adani then recalled another woman. That woman was hearing impaired, and she was worried that she would always be seen as someone who needed help after her marriage.

"These stories are the reason we will continue this journey," Jeet Adani said. "Mangal Seva has taught all of us that sometimes the greatest support is the one that stays quietly in the background, steady, dependable and respectful...The Mangal Seva family is our extended family, and we hope it grows year after year."

