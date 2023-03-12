'Extraordinary Effort': Anthony Albanese Thanks PM Modi After India Visit

Anthony Albanese who was on a visit to India from March 8-11. (File)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "extraordinary effort" to make his Australian delegation feel welcome in India.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mr Albanese called the experience of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on the sitar "extremely touching."

He tweeted, "Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation to feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on the sitar was unexpected and extremely touching."

Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation to feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on the sitar was unexpected and extremely touching. pic.twitter.com/TaNDCwHWBR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 11, 2023

Anthony Albanese who was on a visit to India from March 8-11 met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements. She expressed confidence that his visit would instil greater momentum in India-Australia ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday held a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The Australian Prime Minister on Friday also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi after bilateral level talks were held at Hyderabad House, Anthony Albanese said that Australia's relationship with India is multifaceted. He said that high-level contact between the two countries has further strengthened cooperation across many sectors.

"I look forward to hosting PM Modi in Australia for the Quad Leaders summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 Leaders summit. The frequent high-level content between Australia and India has further strengthened cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, climate and energy, defence and security, and between the people of our two countries."

In his remarks, he said that India and Australia are working towards a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, emphasising that people-to-people connect have been the foundation of ties between the two countries. The Australian Prime Minister further said that he is hopeful that the agreement will be finalised this year.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that Anthony Albanese's visit to India underlines his enthusiasm and commitment to India-Australia ties. He further said that both leaders were satisfied with the "all-round progress" in various areas of the partnership between the two nations across fields including trade.

"Both leaders (PM Modi-PM Albanese) assessed very clearly & noted with great satisfaction the strong all-round progress across a range of areas, including science and technology, strategic & security domain, renewable energy partnership in critical minerals, trade & economic engagement," the Foreign Secretary said during a press conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)