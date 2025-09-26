Exclusive: G Kishan Reddy Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Traitor', Flags Bihar Insult

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks "irresponsibly" and is seen as a 'traitor', said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, criticizing the Congress leader for not having any issues to raise other than vote theft. Even the Congress doesn't understand his charges about vote theft, claimed the senior BJP leader in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, but his behavior is seen as treason because he doesn't speak responsibly. Why does he attack the Supreme Court? Why attack the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister? What does he want? He makes completely irresponsible and politically motivated statements. No responsible leader would say such things," said Mr Reddy.

India is a growing country that is trying to rise above poverty, and if Mr Gandhi can't support that, he must remain silent. "What he's (Mr Gandhi) doing is treason," he added.

Bihar election

The BJP is optimistic about the Bihar elections. But Mr Reddy has problems with senior opposition leaders seeking votes in Bihar right after insulting the Biharis. Targeting Revanth Reddy and MK Stalin, the chief ministers of Telangana and Tamil Nadu, he asked, "How dare they visit Bihar to ask for votes?" "Had they travelled a little more, they would have realised that they are the same people that they have been calling Bihari toilet cleaners and insulting them," said the Union Minister.

Mr Reddy also appealed to the people of Bihar to question these leaders about the insults and attempts at damaging their dignity. "Bihar has played a huge role in serving the country. We cannot tolerate any insult to them. Saying that the Bihar mafia is looting Telangana is a political conspiracy. Now is the time for the people of Bihar to recognize them," he added.

Raising the alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother by opposition leaders, he said it was "completely beyond tolerance".

Reddy Slams Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, who has stayed away from both the BJP and Opposition camps, too, has no issues to raise, said Mr Reddy. The BJP has been the only party to confront the AIMIM and their policies, said the minister, vowing to never compromise with them. "The Majlis Party has its one foot on the shoulder of the Congress and another on that of the BRS," he added.

Language War

Mr Reddy, a leader from Telangana, said that he doesn't understand the problem that political parties in Tamil Nadu have with Hindi. He claimed that during elections, the DMK and Congress start speaking out against Hindi. But the reality is different, according to him. Hindi films are watched in Tamil Nadu, just like dubbed Tamil films have an audience across the country, he said.

If the Tamil Nadu public knows any language other than Tamil, then it is Hindi, and then comes English, remarked the Union Minister, claiming that Hindi is prioritized over English in the Tamil-speaking state.

"I have been associated with the BJP since 1980, and since we had to travel across the country, there was only one language that everyone, from villages to cities, understood. That's why I prioritised Hindi," he said, stressing the importance of the mother tongue.

Inflation And GST

Mr Reddy believes inflation has not been an election issue under the Narendra Modi government. "Our government has successfully controlled inflation and increased their purchasing power. We have lifted 250 million people above the poverty line," he said.

He also praised the latest GST reforms as beneficial for everyone. Whether people are buying clothes, mobile phones, or vegetables, GST reforms are benefiting everyone, said the Union Minister, adding that change is necessary from time to time to bring improvement.

"We have so much more space to work. We are making progress in healthcare, we are expanding airports, we are doing everything that benefits the country. We are improving railways, improving roads, and reducing inflation," added the Union Minister.

Coal Sector

Mr Reddy, who heads the Mines ministry, said that a National Coal Exchange will be established to ensure transparency and control of coal prices. Be it the government, private investors, or steel or cement industries, anyone who needs coal will then have a fixed price, said the Union Ministry.

He further said there are no plans for disinvestment in Coal India this yearend. He also denied any coal shortage in the country and said that every company currently holds at least a 24-day stockpile. "Those producing electricity have seen continuous rainfall and significant disruptions, yet there's never been a coal shortage. Power companies haven't faced any problems. Everyone has coal," he added.