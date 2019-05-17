Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Gets 7 Days To Seek Protection From Arrest By CBI

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar has been given seven days to seek protection from arrest by the CBI for his alleged role in destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam in West Bengal when he was heading the probe.

The top court told the agency to "act in accordance with the law".

The CBI had told the Supreme Court that it wanted custodial interrogation of Mr Kumar, as there was preliminary evidence of him allegedly trying to destroy or tamper with evidence and "shield high and mighty" in the case.

The probe agency had said it needs to take Mr Kumar into custody to question him about the finer details of the case.

On February 3, a team of CBI officers was stopped from entering Mr Kumar's home in Kolkata when they had gone to question him in connection with the chit fund scam cases. The move had prompted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to go on a sit-in in the heart of the city against what she called was an "the attack on constitutional norms".

Over a week later, acting on the Supreme Court's order, the CBI questioned Mr Kumar for five days in Shillong. The top court had also ordered that no coercive action can be taken against Rajeev Kumar and he cannot be arrested.

Mr Kumar was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The Saradha scam was a major financial fraud which lured lakhs of investors to deposit money in its schemes with glossy brochures and the promise of abnormally high returns. An official estimate says Saradha had mopped up about Rs. 1,200 crore through its chit funds, but some calculations put that the figure closer to Rs. 4,000 crore. The company collapsed in April 2013.

