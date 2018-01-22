Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel To Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Governor Tomorrow Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Hemant Gupta will administer the oath of office to Anandiben Patel at a function at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel would be sworn-in as the Madhya Pradesh Governor tomorrow.



Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Hemant Gupta will administer the oath of office to Ms Patel at a function at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow, a Raj Bhavan official said.



Meanwhile, Ms Patel travelled to Madhya Pradesh from Ahmedabad in a chartered bus. On her way to Bhopal, she stopped at Ujjain and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple, the official said.



Presently, Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli holds additional charge as the Madhya Pradesh Governor.



"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said in a tweet on January 19.



Ms Patel, 76, was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, to August, 2016, when she resigned the post.



