Ex-Army Officer Khushboo Patani's Air Gun Advice Triggers Row. What Law Says

Former Indian Army Major and fitness coach Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of actress Disha Patani, has shared a video urging women to learn self-defence and consider using a CO2-powered air pistol, saying women should not be entirely dependent on others for their safety.

In the video, Patani said the equipment fires metal pellets and not live ammunition, stressing the importance of self-reliance amid growing concerns over women's safety, including the recent harassment incident in Bihar's Jamui district.

The post sparked debate online, with some users claiming air guns are completely unregulated or can be safely carried in public. However, the law imposes specific conditions on the purchase, possession and use of air weapons.

What The Law Says

Under Rule 84 of the Arms Rules, 2016, air weapons with a muzzle energy of more than 20 joules (15 ft-lbs) and/or bore exceeding 0.177 inch (4.5 mm) require an arms licence for possession or ownership

Even exempt air weapons, those below the prescribed limits, must be purchased through licensed dealers. Under Rule 84(3) and 85 of the Arms Rules, 2016, such weapons cannot be bought anonymously or from ordinary toy or sports shops.

A legally owned air gun can still be treated as a dangerous weapon if used to injure someone.

Under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine.

Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons can attract imprisonment for life, or a prison term ranging from one to 10 years, along with a fine. Loss of eyesight, permanent disability and similar injuries may qualify as grievous hurt.

In serious cases, use of an air gun could also attract charges under Section 109 of the BNS relating to attempt to murder, punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine.

Negligent use resulting in injury may attract lesser charges, including causing hurt by negligence under Section 125 of the BNS.

Openly carrying or brandishing an air gun in public may also attract criminal intimidation-related charges under Section 351 and 352 of the BNS.

How Dangerous Air Gun Can Be?

Air guns are often perceived as harmless, but experts say they can cause severe and even life-threatening injuries.

According to forensic ballistics research, a muzzle energy of as little as 7.5 joules is sufficient to break human skin and penetrate soft tissue. Air guns operating above this threshold are capable of causing serious bodily harm, internal injuries and, in some cases, fatal wounds.

Eye injuries are considered among the most serious risks associated with air guns. Injuries to vulnerable areas such as the head, neck, chest and abdomen can also prove life-threatening.

Hunting Birds With Air Guns Is Illegal

A common misconception is that air guns can be freely used to shoot birds such as pigeons, sparrows or squirrels.

However, under Section 9 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, hunting, killing, or capturing wild birds or animals with an air gun is a cognisable and non-bailable offence, punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to seven years and fines.