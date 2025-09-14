Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Shares Self-Defence Tips Post Firing Incident Outside Bareilly House. Internet Is Divided

Days after the shocking firing incident outside Khushboo Patani's home in Bareilly, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video on self-defence. In the video, the retired Indian Army Major, and elder sister of actor Disha Patani, demonstrated how everyday items, such as a simple data cable, could be used to protect oneself in dangerous situations.

The video, however, sparked a mix of reactions. A section of users trolled her, questioning her timing and actions. A person wrote, “Pehle khud ka self-defence to kar lete. (You should have done your own self-defence first.)”

Another one added, “Per ab to Goli chal chuki hai. (But now the bullet has already been fired.)” Someone said, “Pura parivar dara hua hai. (The whole family is scared.)” A comment read, “Goli chali thi tb kya krhi thi? (What were you doing when the bullet was fired?)”

An Instagrammer posted, “Pure Ghar mai dar ka mahol hai fhati padi hai or dusro ko Gyan de rahi hai self defence ka. (There is fear all over your house, and you are giving others advice on self-defence.)”

At the same time, Khushboo received support from many followers. Many called her “a warrior.” Some lent support by posting comments like, “We are with you mam always.”

A comment read, “Are you safe mam??? Keep shining always.” A follower asked, “Mam are you and your family safe?” A person praised Khushboo by writing, “Mam you're amazing it takes guts and will power to stay strong on your ground! Literally mam you inspire me a lott!!”

For context, the attack happened on Friday morning outside Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, where Khushboo Patani's family lives. Two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire outside the house. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station, and five investigation teams are probing the case, reviewing CCTV footage. Gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khushboo's father, Jagdish Patani, said, "Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us..."

The controversy originally started after Khushboo criticised Aniruddhacharya for his remarks on live-in relationships, which were wrongly linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj. Soon after, Khushboo clarified on Instagram that her comments were misrepresented.