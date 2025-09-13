Explained: The Aniruddhacharya Controversy Being Linked To Disha Patani House Firing

A shocking incident took place early Friday morning outside the home of actress Disha Patani's family in Bareilly's Civil Lines area.

The firing, reportedly carried out by unidentified attackers on a motorbike, has been linked to the comments made by Disha's elder sister, Khushboo Patani, against Hindu spiritual leaders Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

Here's a detailed look at what happened, why it happened, what different parties have said, and how the situation is unfolding.

What Happened?

On the morning of Friday (July 25), two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire outside Disha Patani's ancestral residence at Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly.

Police confirmed that multiple empty cartridges were recovered from the scene and that an FIR had been registered at Kotwali police station under various sections.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya stated,

"We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani's residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members."

He added that five investigation teams had been formed, and CCTV footage was being reviewed. An alert had also been issued regarding the involvement of gangster Goldy Brar, who later claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Who Claimed Responsibility and What They Said

Gangster Goldy Brar claimed that the attack was a response to Khushboo Patani's criticism of revered spiritual figures.

The post read, "Jai Shri Ram Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj)."

The post further read, "She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive. This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty."

What Did Khushboo Patani Say About Aniruddhacharya?

The attack is believed to be connected to the remarks Khushboo made against spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya.

In a video that went viral on the Internet, Khushboo slammed Aniruddhacharya for misogynistic comments regarding women in live-in relationships. He had allegedly stated that women over the age of 25 who are unmarried are promiscuous.

In the video, Khushboo is heard saying: "'Muh maar ke aati hain?' Had he been in front of me, I would have explained to him what 'muh maarna' means. I would have made him understand clearly. These are bloody anti-nationals... You should never be supporting such bast*** of the highest order"

She further added, "Why didn't he say that men in live-in relationships also do the same... muh maarke aate hain. Is a woman alone in a live-in relationship? And, what's wrong with live-in? What's wrong about making a sensible decision of living-in before getting married and not ruining each other's families?"

The video, though later removed from her social media handles, circulated widely and led to backlash from religious groups.

Aniruddhacharya, known for his spiritual discourses on the Bhagwata Puraan, later apologised, claiming that his comments were edited and only referred to "some women, not all."

What Did Khushboo Say About Backlash?

After the incident, Khushboo Patani released a statement on Instagram clarifying that her comments had been twisted and falsely linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj.

She stated: "It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji, and spreading baseless claims that I've said something about him. Let me make this very clear - I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji. My words were strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya, and were directed only at him."

She continued, "It deeply pains me to see people misusing and twisting my words, dragging my name and my family name into something we have nothing to do with. This kind of targeted misinformation is not only unethical but dangerous. Respecting saints and spiritual traditions is something I hold deeply in my heart. But calling out misogyny, wherever it comes from, is also my dharma - and I will not remain silent in the face of injustice."

Concluding her statement, she added: "To those spreading lies - truth always stands tall. I request everyone to refrain from spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information. If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against defamatory content."

She also disabled comments on the post.

Khushboo Patani's Father On The Firing Incident

Disha and Khushboo's father, Jagdish Patani, addressed the issue in an interview with ANI. He explained that his daughter's comments had been deliberately misrepresented and falsely linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader.

"Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us..."

What's Next?

The police confirmed that following the firing, armed security had been provided to the family. SSP Anurag Arya reassured the public and the Patani family that strict action would be taken against the attackers.

He also revealed that the investigation had been transferred to the crime branch and that teams were reviewing CCTV footage to trace the culprits. An alert regarding Goldy Brar's network was also issued.

